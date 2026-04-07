Nutella's unexpected moment in space became an unlikely star of NASA's Artemis II mission. It was during a live session that a jar of Nutella recently set a record, becoming the first chocolate spread in history to reach space... accidentally. While everyone expected the crew on board, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen to be the main focus of the mission, the unexpected jar of chocolate spread stole the limelight. The jar of Nutella was seen floating through the Orion spacecraft approximately 4 minutes before the Artemis II crew surpassed the Apollo 13 distance record from 1970 of 248,655 miles from Earth on Monday.





Playing along with the viral moment, the brand posted the clip on X with the caption, “Nutella is out of this world.” Further adding, the note read, “Honoured to have travelled further than any spread in history. Taking spreading smiles to new heights”





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Internet's Response To Nutella's “Space Ad”





Nutella breaking the world record for flying farther from Earth than any other brand had before simply left social media users reeling.





Responding to the moment, a user wrote, “Nutella just got the ultimate Space Ad provided by the Artemis 2 crew. Haha. Just minutes before beating the record of furthest humans from earth.”

One of the many Italian products that excel in the world… and with Nutella, and also #Leonardo, we're always one step ahead of everyone!,” remarked another user.

A foodie demanded, “Bring the Artemis II special edition to the stores!”

Echoing the same emotion, someone stated, “Limited edition 'Moontella' coming soon or nah? @NutellaUSA.”

“Free ka marketing,” mentioned a person.

A person wrote, “Brilliant! I saw the Nutella fly by and wondered if anyone would jump on a great advertising opportunity.”

Mario Nawfal, a prominent Lebanese-Australian entrepreneur, business influencer, and host of "The Roundtable," which is widely cited as the "Largest Show on X", said, “Nutella just got the most ba***s free ad in maybe human history. A jar of it floated across the camera on the Artemis II livestream, halfway to the Moon, completely unbothered. All it took was zero gravity and a very good brand moment.”

“Nutella just hit a world record flying as far away from Earth as nobody else did before,” said a user.





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NASA Clarifies The Rumours Of Product Placement





The visuals left many users speculating that NASA had been heavily involved in product placement. NASA clarified that none of this was pre-planned. “NASA does not select crew meals or food in association with brand partnerships. This was not a product placement,” agency press secretary Bethany Stevens told Futurism.





Inside The Lavish Menu Of Astronauts





Although NASA denied product placement, the Artemis II crew's food menu is making waves online. With 189 items on the menu, including 58 tortillas, coffee, and desserts like cake and cookies, their culinary adventure probably got more interesting with a side of Nutella. Click here to see the full menu.