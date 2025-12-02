Anyone who packs rotis for school or office lunch knows one universal truth: they almost always turn soggy by the time you're ready to eat. No matter how soft or perfectly puffed they are in the morning, they somehow lose their freshness after sitting in a closed box for a few hours. It's a small everyday struggle, especially for people who carry tiffins daily. But now, a simple hack is going viral for fixing this exact problem. The trick comes from the Instagram account @hello_oddly, and the video has already gathered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

Also Read: Makki Roti vs Wheat Roti: Which One Is Healthier?





The best part? You don't need any special tools or fancy techniques - just rotis, a lunchbox, and a tissue. The method starts with something many people overlook: temperature. First, make the roti and let it cool slightly so the steam settles. Then, hold the roti from both sides and fold it toward the centre After that, roll it up from the bottom so it forms a compact shape that fits easily in the box.





Next comes the part that actually prevents the roti from turning soggy. Place a long tissue paper inside the lunchbox so it hangs out. Put the rolled roti on top of the tissue and fold the tissue over the roti so it's wrapped neatly. Add the next roti on top and repeat the process. By wrapping each roti individually with tissue paper, the moisture gets absorbed instead of being trapped inside the box. This keeps the rotis soft but not sticky - even hours later.

Also Read: Why Bajra Roti Works So Well In Winter And How To Add It To Your Diet





The internet was quick to react to the clip, and the comments section filled up fast.





A user wrote, "Yeh trick maine khud se try ki bahot pehle. (I tried this trick myself a long time ago.)"





"Agar roti itni achi nahi bani tab kya kare? (What do we do if the roti itself is not good?)" asked another.





Someone pointed out, "Ab sari pe tissue chipak jayega. (Now the tissue will stick to the roti.)"





Many people also said the whole packing method felt too time-consuming.





A person said, "Itna time office jane se pehele kiske pas rehti hain? (Who has this much time before leaving for office?)"





An Instagrammer joked, "Lunch time rotiya dhundne mein nikal jayega. (I will spend my whole lunch break searching for the rotis.)"





Someone else commented, "Chaar ghante tiffin pack karne mein hi nikal jayenge. (Four hours will go into packing the tiffin alone.)"





What do you think about this hack? Tell us in the comments section below.