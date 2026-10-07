Drink your coffee and then eat your cup, sounds unusual? The Kheo cafe in Vietnam is serving coffee in edible cups. A content creator visited the cafe and tried two drinks – Vietnamese milk coffee and rice milk coffee. While he did not find the edible cup as tasty as expected, he loved the coffee.





Among the two drinks, Vietnamese milk coffee became his favourite. He also said he'd return to try the Vietnamese coffee creme brulee version.





The creator tried the Vietnamese milk coffee first, topped with a layer of custard. The custard is heated until it becomes crispy, which gives the drink a crème brûlée style topping.

Also Read: "Why Haven't We Heard More About It?" Anand Mahindra Amazed By Kota's Hidden Gem





He found the coffee very sweet because of the custard. He also mixed the topping into the coffee, which made the drink even richer.





According to him, the coffee was milder than regular black coffee because it was made condensed milk. Together, the creamy coffee and sweet crispy topping made the drink taste much richer.





The creator further tried the rice milk drink, which had matcha inside and a layer of milk foam on top. He said the foam tasted similar to whipped milk and had a mild, earthy taste. The rice milk added some sweetness to the drink, making overall flavour softer and more enjoyable for him.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “You're not sleeping at all for this Vietnamese coffee series.”





Another shared, “Lord have mercy. Those look so good.”





“I mean, with the way sustainability is going in America, we could definitely benefit from these instead," a comment read.





An individual stated, “I think this is the first time I've been motivated to visit a place because of a cup of coffee, and I'm like 30 hours away by plane.”





Another said, “My mouth is watering, I want immediately 2 of it.”





One more added, “It was, eh, the coffee was good, but I thought the cup would have been like a sweet waffle cone type, but it wasn't. Hard and no taste to it really.”





Also Read: British Airways To Launch World's Biggest Business Class On Its Upgraded Double-Decker Jets





For anyone visiting Vietnam and looking for something unusual, the Kheo cafe can be an interesting stop.