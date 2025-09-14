Few foods carry the same charm as a plate of hot, puffed-up puris. Golden, crisp on the outside yet soft inside, these deep-fried breads are more than just a dish – they are an emotion for many. Served at breakfasts, festive feasts, or as part of a hearty thali, puris have a way of making any meal feel special. But because they are deep-fried, many health-conscious people either limit their intake or avoid them altogether.





Offering a fix, Instagram influencer couple @thinktravelfood recently tested a viral food hack said to reduce oil absorption while frying puris. In their video, they demonstrated the method, which involves adding some salt and two toothpicks to the hot oil before dropping in the puri. Following the process step by step, they fried the puri and later demonstrated that it had not absorbed excess oil. Impressed with the results, the couple gave the hack a thumbs up and encouraged their followers to try it too.

The internet, however, wasn't fully convinced by this hack. Many users responded with sarcasm and humour to express their doubts.





One joked, “Tel kharab hoga mummy pitegi uska kya. [What about the oil getting spoiled and mom scolding for it?]”





“That's why education is important,” read a comment.





Among those who actually tried the hack, one user shared, “Yes, I tried this hack and the puri soaked less oil but became more salty, so the only solution is to put less salt while kneading the puri dough.”





There were also attempts to explain the science behind it. As one person wrote, “This is because salt, an ionic compound, doesn't dissolve in oil (a nonpolar substance). Instead, the salt crystals can absorb impurities from the oil and also act as a catalyst, preventing the hot oil from breaking down as quickly, which keeps the puri from soaking up as much oil and helps it to puff up.”

Have you tried this viral hack? Share your experience in the comments below.