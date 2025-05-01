Social media often throws up quirky food videos, but once in a while, one stands out for its sheer creativity. A viral clip currently circulating on Instagram has caught the attention of both cooking enthusiasts and meme lovers. The video shows a man preparing a complete meal - roti and sabzi - in a single kadhai (deep cooking pot). Yes, you read that right.





He divides the kadhai into two sections using aata (wheat flour) dough as a makeshift barrier. On one side, he prepares a spicy potato curry, while on the other, he flips rotis with ease. This innovative cooking method is a textbook example of jugaad - a clever workaround or simple fix often used in Indian households.





The video has garnered an impressive 122 million views within just five days of being posted.

Watch the viral video here:







Take a look at how social media users reacted in the comments section:





"My insta feed never fails to surprise me... East or west, India is the best," wrote actor Parul Gulati.





"How I multitask," joked one user. Another said, "Cooking (no), technologyia (yes)."





A popular comment read, "LHS = RHS." Another user quipped, "This technology should not go outside India."





In another video, which has 85 million views, the man takes the idea further by cooking three separate dishes in the same kadhai - rice, aloo curry, and a third gravy-based dish. The atta dough barrier is so effective that none of the liquids spill into each other.

Watch this viral video here:







