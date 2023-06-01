Cooking is rightly described as an art form. It is something that requires utmost precision and a perfect balance of flavours. While our creativity is definitely at play in the kitchen, we cannot deny the importance of kitchen appliances and how they help us make the perfect dish. A blender, for instance, is one such appliance that is quite commonly used in kitchens. It is quite easy to handle and helps carry out a number of tasks, such as making purees, smoothies, or pastes. We've become so used to this device that we probably cannot imagine our lives without it now. But were you aware that there are certain foods you should avoid putting in your blender? In this article, we bring you a list of common foods that we put in our blender but they can end up ruining both the device and our food.

Here Are 5 Foods You Should Avoid Putting In Your Blender:

1. Potatoes

Potatoes can be enjoyed in a variety of different ways. For people who like them mashed, a blender seems like a convenient option, but it can actually make things worse. Potatoes already contain a lot of starch, and when they come in contact with the rapid movements of the blades, they can end up releasing even more starch. Basically, you'll just end up with a mushy mess. So, avoid putting your potatoes in the blender now!

2. Frozen Foods

Putting frozen foods such as blueberries, strawberries, veggies, etc in your blender is not such a great idea. Their hard texture makes it difficult for the blades to break them down evenly. This means you'll probably end up with chunks of these fruits and veggies in your food. It's best to allow them to come to room temperature and then put them in the blender.

3. Anything Extra Hot

Another thing you must completely avoid putting in your blender is anything that is extra hot. For example, most people transfer hot purees or gravies to their blender to make them smoother. But this can end up creating excess steam and pressure in it, and it may also explode, making it quite dangerous.

4. Anything With Strong Odour

Strong-smelling foods are also a big no-no in a blender. Most of us put onions, garlic, or ginger in our blenders to make purees. However, they can end up leaving a strong odour in it which can be difficult to get rid of. This odour may also transfer to the taste of foods that you put in the blender after them.

5. Dough

Are you someone who uses a blender to mix the dough? If yes, you should stop doing so. It may help save you time and the mess that is created while kneading dough. But the truth is, using a blender for your dough won't give you the best results. This is because blender blades are not effective enough to combine all the ingredients well.





So, now that you've got this useful information, take the necessary steps and avoid putting certain foods in your blender.