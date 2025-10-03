Ghee is a staple in many Indian kitchens. The ingredient isn't just about flavour; it carries centuries of tradition, health claims, and deep emotional resonance for Indian foodies. But have you ever tried ghee supposedly coming from your favourite luxury car brand? Porsche, the renowned sports car manufacturer, has now sparked curiosity with a viral video showcasing Porsche Ghee. The video, shared on Instagram, featured a man examining a ghee bottle from the Porsche brand. Sounds unusual, doesn't it? The post has received a lot of attention online.





He said, "So we are at the Porsche event, and this lady exposed me to something I didn't know existed. This is Porsche-branded Ghee. I'm not joking. I'm not making it up. Clarified butter, good old, shudh desi, but not desi because it is made in Hatta (Village in the United Arab Emirates). Ghee by Porsche." The caption read, "Porsche makes ghee now??!!" Watch the viral video here:







The video went viral on Instagram, with several comments from viewers ranging from humour to amazement.





One user said, "Missed opportunity by LamborGheeni."





Another added, "Dude, why not buy ghee from an Indian brand that actually knows what ghee is?"





Someone else suggested, "They should've made butter and named it Porsche Makhan (Macan)."





"No wonder Porsches are smooth," remarked a viewer.





A foodie pointed out, "It is packaged wrong... ghee should always be kept in a wide-mouthed jar."





A user joked, "Does it come with free pit-stop parathas?"





"The only Porsche I can afford right now!!," read a comment.





Some even talked about the playful pairing of cars and ghee, with one viewer writing, "Roti goes Vrooooom!"

Would you like to try the Porsche ghee? Let us know in the comments section below!