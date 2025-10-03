Navratri celebrations may have officially ended, but social media is still abuzz with viral videos of garba and Durga Puja festivities. One such video doing the rounds on the internet shows a collaboration between agents from four online delivery platforms - Zomato, Blinkit, Swiggy and Zepto. Dressed in their respective uniforms in red, yellow, orange and purple, the delivery agents can be seen performing the garba dance in synchronised steps. The video has gone viral on social media with 1.7 million views, showcasing a unique and organic collaboration no one saw coming.





While Blinkit and Zomato are owned by Eternal Limited, Swiggy and Zepto are separate entities. The four online delivery platforms are primarily used for ordering a variety of dishes from restaurants or everyday groceries for cooking at home. Apart from food essentials, Blinkit also offers a range of other items.





"Garba paglu," read the caption of the energetic dance video. Zepto Now also commented on the post from its official Instagram handle, writing, "kings".







The viral video has left the internet amused and surprised. Take a look at the comments section:





One user wrote, "Collaboration no one expected." Another added, "Wow. All Navratri colours in one - purple, yellow, orange and red."





Also Read: Swiggy Sends The "Finest Idlis" To Shashi Tharoor After His Foodie Post Goes Viral





One joked, "Power Rangers in a parallel universe." Another quipped, "I am waiting at the location and the Zepto guy is dancing over there." A third chimed in, "It has been a while since I ordered my food. I was wondering where it was - now I know."

Previously, a viral photo of delivery riders at a Bengaluru signal sparked a hilarious comparison to the Avengers and Power Rangers. Click here to learn more.