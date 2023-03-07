Swiss chocolate is known to be one of the most popular in the world. There are so many delicious chocolate brands from Switzerland that are always on our radar whenever we travel. Toblerone, for instance, is one of the leading and most widely recognised chocolate brands in the world. Its unique shape and iconic packaging are quite popular among chocolate lovers all over. As per recent reports, Toblerone is going to redesign its packaging and remove the iconic Swiss mountains logo from it. Wondering why? Read on to know more.





According to the parent company of Toblerone, Mondelez International, they are planning to shift the production of the chocolate from Switzerland to Slovakia in July. This is because as per new Swiss laws, any food item marketing itself as 'Made in Switzerland' must source at least 80% of its ingredients from the country.





Thus, according to Aargauer Zeitung, a Swiss media outlet, the use of Swiss symbols such as the Swiss cross and national symbols will no longer be permitted. Therefore, Toblerone may have to redesign its packaging and let go of the mountain that is said to represent the famous Matterhorn in Switzerland.





Interestingly, Toblerone was created in Switzerland in the year 1908 by Theodore Tobler and his cousin Emil Baumann, as per Mondelez. It is said that the iconic shape of the chocolate was also inspired by Tobler's mountain homeland in the Matterhorn. A Mondelez spokesperson Livia Kolmitz told Reuters, "We'll relaunch the Toblerone packaging from this summer, saying the brand was 'established in Switzerland."





What did you think of the packaging of Toblerone being redesigned? Tell us in the comments.