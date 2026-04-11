Air travel today is not just about reaching a destination but also about the overall experience offered at 35,000 feet. The food served on airlines plays an important role in shaping that journey, so much so that even a single in-flight meal can spark widespread debate and criticism. That is exactly what happened when an Air India flier voiced strong dissatisfaction with the food served on board.

Passenger Calls Out Air India's In-Flight Meal

In a post shared on X, user Sunder Meenakshi Narayan Iyer claimed that he was served aloo chaat made with rotten potatoes. Attaching a picture of the food menu and a half-eaten meal, he wrote, “It was a horrible experience on @airindia flight from Delhi to Pune. #PremiumEconomy passengers were served #AlooChaat made with rotten potatoes—tasteless and smelling. Everyone complained, and the air hostess profusely apologised. The caterers should be punished for this. @airindia not done.”

Responding to the viral post, Air India wrote, “Dear Mr. Iyer, we hear you and value your inputs. Please be assured, we have noted your comments about the meal experience and shared them internally for review. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.”





Also Read: Prabhas Wanted Chennai Food In Mumbai. He Got A Flight To Deliver It

Social Media Users Shared Their Experiences

Social media users soon began expressing their reactions to the in-flight meal. One user wrote, “Food on Air India is most pathetic. They should stop serving free food, reduce ticket prices by ₹500, and allow those who want to buy food to pre-book it at the same price, with various veg and non-veg options.”

Another added, “Even the crew should have been made to eat the same snacks.”

An individual recommended, “Always order Jain food on flights and trains. It is prepared fresh most of the time and is also cruelty-free.”

Also Read: Watch: Video Showing How 'Rich' People Might Feel Skipping Plane Meals Gets Over 3 Million Views





Earlier, an IndiGo passenger travelling from Delhi also expressed frustration over the airline's in-flight snack combo. The meal included a sandwich, pepper crackers, fruit juice, and a cranberry cookie. He described it as a “packet of disappointment at 34,000 feet”, saying it looked good when he booked the ticket in a rush but turned out to be a letdown. The snack was automatically added to his ticket since he booked at the last minute. Read the full story here.