It's summertime and we can't help but indulge in the vast array of summer fruits. It's the season of delicious mangoes and juicy watermelons. Most of us are probably going to grab one of these fruits, peel and slice them and have them right away. But here's someone who has decided to create mind-blowing artwork with a watermelon. Don't believe us? You should definitely check out this viral video that has caused Twitter to come to a standstill. In the video, we see a person carving out intricate designs in a watermelon.
Peeling off the layers one by one, the artist creates a 3D artwork on the watermelon, exposing the inner red gradient of the fruit. The video showed the entire process of how the fruit was turned into a beautiful masterpiece.
The caption to the post read, “Watermelon art.”
Watch the video here:
Watermelon art.. ???? pic.twitter.com/JYKSQt1op2— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 24, 2022
The watermelon artwork has won several fans over the internet. At the time of writing, the video had been viewed over 6.87 lakh times.
One user was left “speechless” after watching the video. The user wrote, “Just a single like is not enough to appreciate this commendable art.”
Just a single like is not enough to appreciate this commendable art.
Simply speechless ????????????????— VIKASH R0Y (@VKROY12) May 25, 2022
There were users, too, who questioned the utility of the carved watermelon, calling the artist's endeavour a needless time-consuming task.
However, some users saw through the artist's vision and appreciated the skill despite the fact that the watermelon art is only “ethereal and temporary.” The tweet read, “Gorgeous and well worth the time and effort it takes to create a unique object, no matter how ephemeral and temporary.”
Gorgeous and well worth the time and effort it takes to create a unique object, no matter how ephemeral and temporary.
In order to understand the beauty and purpose of this video, one must first understand the beauty and purpose of art. If all you see is food, that's okay too.— Dem Seattle (@DemSeattle) May 24, 2022
Another user appreciated the number of years and the amount of practice that is needed to perfect such a skill.
I have always wanted to professionally do fruit carvings,jack-o-lanterns,or ice carvings for display. Takes a lot of yrs & a whole bunch of fruit to learn
Love it.❤️❤️Japanese are masters at it— seth mcconnell74 (@sethmcconnell2) May 25, 2022
“That is definitely a skill and hard to do,” wrote a user.
That is definitely a skill and hard to do wow— where is Bullwinkle when you need him (@brianke71543559) May 24, 2022
A person wrote, “This is so beautiful and amazingly creative….also delicious when eaten…Bon appetite.”
This is so beautiful and amazingly creative….also delicious when eaten…bon appetite.— Grazyna Theresa Karpenko (@TheresaGrazyna) May 25, 2022
But some users thought that the artwork is too beautiful to be eaten.
Yeah but who's going to want to eat that now? ???? It's too beautiful— Shaie Leigh (@Shaie1) May 25, 2022
What do you think of the watermelon artwork?