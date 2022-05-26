It's summertime and we can't help but indulge in the vast array of summer fruits. It's the season of delicious mangoes and juicy watermelons. Most of us are probably going to grab one of these fruits, peel and slice them and have them right away. But here's someone who has decided to create mind-blowing artwork with a watermelon. Don't believe us? You should definitely check out this viral video that has caused Twitter to come to a standstill. In the video, we see a person carving out intricate designs in a watermelon.





Peeling off the layers one by one, the artist creates a 3D artwork on the watermelon, exposing the inner red gradient of the fruit. The video showed the entire process of how the fruit was turned into a beautiful masterpiece.





The caption to the post read, “Watermelon art.”





Watch the video here:

The watermelon artwork has won several fans over the internet. At the time of writing, the video had been viewed over 6.87 lakh times.





One user was left “speechless” after watching the video. The user wrote, “Just a single like is not enough to appreciate this commendable art.”

There were users, too, who questioned the utility of the carved watermelon, calling the artist's endeavour a needless time-consuming task.





However, some users saw through the artist's vision and appreciated the skill despite the fact that the watermelon art is only “ethereal and temporary.” The tweet read, “Gorgeous and well worth the time and effort it takes to create a unique object, no matter how ephemeral and temporary.”

Another user appreciated the number of years and the amount of practice that is needed to perfect such a skill.

“That is definitely a skill and hard to do,” wrote a user.

A person wrote, “This is so beautiful and amazingly creative….also delicious when eaten…Bon appetite.”

But some users thought that the artwork is too beautiful to be eaten.

What do you think of the watermelon artwork?