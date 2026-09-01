Gauri Pradhan may not be appearing on television these days, but she continues to stay connected with fans through her social media posts. The actress has shared a simple mushroom sandwich recipe that can be a useful snack idea for parents looking for new ways to add mushrooms to their children's meals.





Gauri keeps the preparation simple, using everyday ingredients such as olive oil, butter, onion, garlic, soy sauce, pepper and mushrooms. The mushrooms are cooked with the other ingredients before being used to make the sandwich.





She claimed that the snack can be given to children once or twice a week.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Gauri Pradhan first cooks sliced onions in olive oil and butter until they turn soft and brown. She then adds garlic and a little soy sauce, mixes everything well and keeps it aside. Next, she uses the same pan to cook the mushrooms and adds some pepper for flavour.





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For the sandwich, the actress uses sourdough bread. She places the cooked onions and mushrooms between the bread slices and then toasts the sandwich until it is ready. She suggests serving it hot for the best taste.

Gauri Pradhan often shares glimpses of her cooking adventures on social media. Earlier, the actress took part in a fun cooking challenge with her son Nevaan. While she chose to make a mushrooms, onions and garlic sandwich, Nevaan prepared smashed potatoes using simple ingredients available at home. His dish included cheese, butter, coriander, chilli powder and Tajin seasoning.





Gauri's daughter Katya became the judge. After tasting both dishes, she had to choose her favourite. While Gauri's mushroom sandwich received 7 out of 10, Nevaan's smashed potatoes scored 8. With the higher score, Nevaan won the family cooking challenge.











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With her simple approach to cooking, Gauri Pradhan shows that good food is often less about elaborate recipes and more about the warmth and memories shared with your loved ones.