Tupperware Brands (TUP.N) reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection a few days ago, in response to increasing financial pressures and a fall in the demand for its products. The first Tupperware product was developed in 1946 by the inventor Earl Tupper. It became something of a cultural phenomenon in the 1950s, when "Tupperware parties" became a common form of gathering in different regions. The brand went on to become almost synonymous with household food storage solutions. The news of its bankruptcy has sparked a wide range of reactions on social media.





Generations of users have shared their memories associated with Tupperware as well as memes and special posts about its perceived value and reliability. Several people have theorised that the reason for its downfall is the durability of its products.

"Tupperware has filed for bankruptcy. Their products are too good that customers don't need to buy more!" declared one viral post.

Another post also mentioned, "One thing that didn't work in favour of Tupperware is their durability. They were sturdy, loyal, stood the heat and test of times, and stayed in your kitchen despite being faded and scratched, proving their utility."

Several users have especially made reference to how many mothers cherish their Tupperware - some even joking that they consider it more precious than their children.

Check out some of the other reactions below:

