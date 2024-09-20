Tupperware Brands (TUP.N) reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection a few days ago, in response to increasing financial pressures and a fall in the demand for its products. The first Tupperware product was developed in 1946 by the inventor Earl Tupper. It became something of a cultural phenomenon in the 1950s, when "Tupperware parties" became a common form of gathering in different regions. The brand went on to become almost synonymous with household food storage solutions. The news of its bankruptcy has sparked a wide range of reactions on social media.
Generations of users have shared their memories associated with Tupperware as well as memes and special posts about its perceived value and reliability. Several people have theorised that the reason for its downfall is the durability of its products.
"Tupperware has filed for bankruptcy. Their products are too good that customers don't need to buy more!" declared one viral post.
Tupperware has filed for bankruptcy.
Their products are too good that customers don't need to buy more! pic.twitter.com/R1ftvWeezf— Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) September 18, 2024
Another post also mentioned, "One thing that didn't work in favour of Tupperware is their durability. They were sturdy, loyal, stood the heat and test of times, and stayed in your kitchen despite being faded and scratched, proving their utility."
One thing that didn't work in favour of Tupperware is their durability. They were sturdy, loyal, stood the heat and test of times, stayed in your kitchen despite being faded and scratched, proving their utility.
You kept adding shiny new boxes, replacing them with newer ones as…— Gee (@MusingGee) September 18, 2024
Tupperware pic.twitter.com/BgeJb9Ffo9— memes (@memescentrai) September 19, 2024
Several users have especially made reference to how many mothers cherish their Tupperware - some even joking that they consider it more precious than their children.
I remember losing my moms Tupperware, when I told her she said I must also get lost 😭pic.twitter.com/Mn9kb8SVFMhttps://t.co/RwRs6TWPzh— Collin Castro (@officialcollinc) September 18, 2024
Indians Moms right now https://t.co/cB6uWYztQrpic.twitter.com/hOoV9lX8Y2— Pritika Kothari (@pritika_9) September 18, 2024
I have Tupperware that my mom used in the 80's.— Just Me (@Jb_leaker) September 20, 2024
Tupperware filing for bankruptcy means all the existing ones are now collectibles, and might rise in value.
Maybe mothers were right to whack us when we lost them. pic.twitter.com/NQO7Xv4MyX— merchant of menace💥 (@shaun__paul) September 20, 2024
@eNCA Tupperware has caused a lot of family feuds. My aunt was known to be a product thief. She always asked for leftovers at family functions and never brought them back.— SigaBopha (@Siga_Sixty) September 20, 2024
Me: that's so sad I loved Tupperware :(
Also me: *used the same lunchbox I bought with pocket money in elementary school until graduated from uni* https://t.co/fZLtVf25OH— Ruruen (@ruruen19) September 19, 2024
