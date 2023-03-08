Be it a birthday or an anniversary, a work milestone or simply for no reason at all - the cake has to be one of our favourite indulgences. From cream cakes to cheesecakes, dry cakes to tea cakes, there are so many different varieties and flavours out there. But one common struggle that we all face is how to store our cakes in the fridge after consuming them. We often wonder how to store those creamy delights without ruining their shape and also keeping them moist. Most of us end up using bowls or trays to do this. But now, a viral hack shows how you can store a cake in the fridge with a simple trick.

Take a look at the video here:

The video was shared on Twitter by user @AramVartian, where it received over 7.6 million views and 140k likes. "I am irrationally angry this never occurred to me," wrote the user in the tweet.

In the clip, we could see a tray of blueberry cake. The half-eaten cake was attached to a cardboard tray as usually birthday cakes are. The person in the video took a Tupperware box and removed the lid from it. Then, she transferred the cake from its tray onto the lid of the box. Once this was done, she placed the glass box on top of the lid and got it into place. Rather than flipping it around, she simply closed it and sealed it from all sides, and put the box upside down in her refrigerator!

What a genius and handy trick, right? Twitter users were also seriously impressed with the viral hack of storing a cake in the fridge. "Social media make me feel like an idiot every week," wrote one user while another said, "It's crazy how I learn every other day that I'm actually not as smart as I thought I am!"

Take a look at the reactions:

This is not the only hack that has gone viral. Previously, another Twitter user had shared a hack for reheating leftover pizza. The simple trick garnered millions of views and went viral online. Click here to read more about this story.