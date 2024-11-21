Tusshar Kapoor celebrated his 48th birthday on November 20, 2024. The actor took to Instagram to share glimpses of how he marked the occasion with his loved ones. In the reel, we see Tusshar's son, Laksshya, lead him to a specially decorated table set up with balloons all around. The star is wowed by these arrangements and tells his son, "This is beautiful. I love this." The table holds a decadent-looking chocolate cake that he proceeds to cut as those around him sing "Happy Birthday". He feeds his kid a small piece of the treat and also tastes it himself. He does a little dance to express his enjoyment.

Later, the video shifts to show another room where another cake has been kept on the coffee table. Tusshar cuts pieces for everyone. Kids and adults around him are seen relishing it. The birthday celebrations also featured a sumptuous pizza. We get a sneak peek at it at the end of the video. It is topped with what looks like burrata, greens and salmon.





In the caption, Tusshar wrote, "A tale of two cakes and one pizza: Not into birthdays but when it falls on a holiday anyway and the story becomes about cake, cake and more cake, it makes sense! The icing on the cake is a pizza with friends at the end of the day! Thank you to all those who wished me, sorry for not being able to reply to everyone!"

Many followers, fans and people from the film industry took to the comments to wish Tusshar Kapoor. We are looking forward to his next foodie update!

