If tiramisu is your weakness, Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram Stories is sure to make your mouth water. The actress recently shared a delectable photo collage featuring a delicious plate of tiramisu, captured during a fun outing with her friends, including celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. Known for her fun-loving and adventurous foodie persona, Sara Ali Khan never hesitates to showcase her passion for delicious dishes on social media. Whether it's street food, fine dining or desserts, the actress keeps her followers entertained with a behind-the-scenes look at her culinary adventures.





This latest post is no exception. The photo collage shared by Sara features a snap of her, Tanya and another friend digging into the tiramisu at what appears to be the Il Borro Tuscan Bistro in Dubai. And, as if the dessert wasn't tempting enough, the plate even has the bistro's name ‘Il Borro' written in cocoa powder. For those unaware, Il Borro Tuscan Bistro is a chic and popular spot in Dubai. From Sara's post, it's clear that she and her friends had a blast, as for us, we can almost taste the rich, creamy layers of that tiramisu just from the photo.

Watch Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story below:

Sara Ali Khan has always made her love for food an essential part of her public image. A few weeks before her tiramisu moment, Sara's Diwali post was a feast of flavours. The actress shared her food indulgences from her Kedarnath trip, where she savoured everything from a South Indian breakfast to local delights like missi roti, dal fry and Himachali thali. Whether it was scoops of ice cream by the fireplace or a hearty plate of rajma chawal, Sara's festive celebrations were full of flavour. Read more about it here.





Earlier, in August 2024, Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 29th birthday in style, and, not surprisingly, food was at the heart of the festivities. It was the themed birthday cakes that stole the show. Sara had not one, but two cakes. The first was a rainbow-coloured cake decorated with a crescent moon topper and mini clouds, golden stars and pearl-like details. The second was a fun, pool-themed cake featuring a sandy base, an umbrella, a lifebuoy ring, and an artistic representation of a human figurine, most likely Sara herself, lounging on the edge. Find out more about Sara's birthday celebration here.





From decadent tiramisu to birthday cake masterpieces, Sara Ali Khan proves time and again that great food is always at the heart of every celebration.