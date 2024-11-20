Tara Sutaria celebrated her birthday in true foodie style on November 19. The actress, whose Instagram is a visual treat for food lovers, shared highlights of her birthday bash, where food took centre stage. Tara's post revealed a stunning spread that left us all salivating. In a carousel of photos and videos, she showcased the extravagant feast, describing it in her caption as a "grazing table with bitings we've picked up from across the world." The table featured a variety of delicious and artfully presented dishes. Among the highlights was a lavish meat and cheese board, offering an assortment of cured meats, rich cheeses, and fresh accompaniments. Alongside were freshly baked breads, including whole wheat lavash and crispy sourdough crackers, perfectly complementing the savoury bites. Take a look at it here:

Before her birthday on November 19, Tara kicked off her birthday week with a dinner party to celebrate her Parsi Roj birthday at home. Sharing a glimpse on Instagram, she posted a series of pictures showcasing a beautifully decorated table. The meal was a feast for the senses - yellow-hued rice, meat dishes, saag, yellow dal, and raita, followed by a pecan pie and a shot of her rojtaar birthday cake. Tara's celebration was a perfect blend of delicious food, laughter, and love, reflecting her true foodie spirit. Read more about it here.

Tara Sutaria's love for food goes far beyond her birthday celebrations. Her travels around the world offer glimpses into her passion for diverse culinary experiences. A few months ago, in London, she indulged in the mouth-watering spaghetti a la vongole at La Famiglia, showcasing her love for authentic Italian cuisine. During her visit to Peter Luger's in New York, she savoured the iconic hot pie, a true culinary staple of the Big Apple. One standout moment was her al fresco dining experience at Paradise Road Hotel in Sri Lanka, which looked like something straight out of a dream. Read more about Tara Sutaria's food trail here.

Tara's culinary adventures, from lavish spreads at home to iconic dining experiences around the world, highlight her deep love for food. What's your favourite dish that brings you the most joy?