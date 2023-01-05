Twinkle Khanna is on a binging spree and how. Her Instagram updates are full of delicious foods. While we all are switching to guilt-free, healthy diets, Twinkle Khanna is welcoming 2023 with indulgent foods. She spent her birthday on December 29, 2022, with a "feast in the fields" comprising cocktails and chocolate cake. Then she headed to Goa to bring in the new year and gorged on some irresistible cakes and pasty items. Back from the vacation, she is continuing to treat her taste buds. What did she have now? Keep reading





Twinkle Khanna posted a picture of a simple sponge cake that was made special with the lettering of her name 'Twinkle' with colourful sprinklers, which look like sugar-coated fennel seeds. Twinkle Khanna wrote on the image, "When you can have your cake, eat it too, and still get to store a slice of its history."

Take a look:

Her sweet orgy did not end there. She ended the day with chocolate ice cream in almond flavour. She posted the picture of the ice cream pack on Instagram stories. We can make out that she picked out the ice cream from a fridge in a market store and we are wondering what else she picked from the dessert collection lined up. But what we know is that she was filled with regret after having the ice cream (and maybe all the desserts she has been gorging on all these days.) How do we know it? She gave it away by posting a question next to the picture, "What did you do last night that filled your stomach and filled you with regret?"





Right at the start of the New Year 2023, Twinkle Khanna shared her motto for the new year resolution on Instagram - "Setting the bar low". Looks like she is sticking to her resolution well. And what about you?