





From reading her witty words in newspapers and books to seeing her hilarious self on the internet, we have come to adore Twinkle Khanna. The daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna started as a Bollywood actress but she managed to find her true passion in writing! However, when the celebrity is not busy producing clever stories, she can often be spotted indulging in food. Yes, you read it right! Twinkle Khanna is a big foodie! Her 6.6 million Instagram followers can agree that she loves to share about food on the photo-sharing app. Recently, Twinkle Khanna visited a farm with her daughter and she showed her fans what her experience was like! Take a look:











Twinkle Khanna is smiling ear-to-ear as she experiences the strawberry farm! Plucking fresh strawberries and eating a few, she immersed herself in the farm life in the video. You can also see Twinkle Khanna's daughter running around the strawberry fields. She accompanied the video with the following caption:





Also Read: "9 AM Gelato", David Beckham's Italian Vacay Is All About Dessert For Breakfast





"I watch the world with wonder-struck eyes. She plucks two berries and pops one in her mouth. Peering at her scrunched up nose and squished smile...You can't replicate first times. Though looking at the same thing through your child's eyes comes a close second. Raise your hands *sic* if you feel the same way."











Do you know that strawberries are loaded with nutrition? Strawberries are loaded with antioxidants and they are a great source of vitamin C. That's not all, according to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK publishing, strawberries have heart-healthy properties, benefit the digestive system, and are the only fruit to have seeds - a source of small amounts of omega-3 fatty acids - on the exterior. If you are looking to incorporate strawberries into your diet, find below some delicious recipes:





13 Best Strawberry Recipes | Easy Strawberry Recipes





What did you think of Twinkle Khanna's farm visit? Do tell us in the comments section below!