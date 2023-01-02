If there is one celebrity that we can relate to the most on social media, it is Twinkle Khanna. Whether it's her witty posts, journey as a parent or even her fashion statements - the actor-turned-writer is a source of inspiration for many on the internet. As she rings in the new year, like most of us, she too has set a new year resolution. Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a photo of herself along with an audio to share her resolution. She told her followers not to set unrealistic goals, but to start making 'small changes' instead.





Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and wrote, "My New Year Resolution? Set the bar low. Setting the bar as low as possible also makes it easy to reach for a drink when you need it next." She further added, "Begin by first accepting that you aren't going to lose 20 pounds this year just the way you didn't lose it last year. So, plan on making small changes, like losing the four pounds you gained during Christmas, when taking it a step further from Jesus who turned water into wine, you did your own transformation by turning wine into cellulite. Tell me about the resolutions you have made this year." read the caption in her story. Take a look:

Recently, Twinkle Khanna celebrated her 48th birthday with her family and friends. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a few snippets from her birthday celebrations that she referred to as "a feast in the fields" featuring delicious cocktails, family and bright sunshine. "The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most. Thank you for your lovely wishes and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead," wrote Twinkle Khanna in the caption of the post.











What did you think of Twinkle Khanna's new year resolution? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments below!



