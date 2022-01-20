When we see a box of laddoos on the kitchen platform, it becomes difficult to think about anything else, doesn't it?! All our heart wants is to finish the laddoos, but our mind warns of the consequence. We are not the only ones who face these internal struggles of the head and the heart, celebrities have also faced this conundrum and one celebrity decided to share her way of dealing with this situation! Twinkle Khanna revealed her special technique to fight her cravings for laddoo and upon hearing of it we were all smiles and giggles, and we bet you will be too.





When confronted with a plate of laddoos for breakfast, Twinkle Khanna decided to distract her mouth from eating the delicious laddoos by singing her heart out! And, the song she sang was no ordinary Bollywood number, it was her ode to the love of laddoos. She shared the video on her Instagram profile as a post. Take a look:

In the video, we see Twinkle Khanna with a cup of tea, singing her heart out, along the tunes of the song "Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai" from the 1991 film "Sajan", starring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Salaman Khan. However, the song lyrics were inspired by her desire to eat the plate of laddoos!





She accompanied her singing with the caption below:





"To eat, or not to eat that is a question that Hamlet did not have to grapple with as no one offered him laddoos for breakfast. My solution is to keep my mouth so busy with my off-key singing that the urge and a few ears, collapse quickly in a disgruntled heap."





Twinkle Khanna is famous for her witty words and a sharp mind, she uses them to add humour to simple struggles of life! The former actress defeats the urge to gorge laddoos by singing. How do you fight your urge to binge mithai? Is your way as creative as hers? Do tell us in the comments section!









