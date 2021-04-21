On Tuesday, India marked the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri with Ashtami puja, aarti and bhog. If you check social media, you will find people sharing glimpses of the celebration and their Ashtami-special meal. One such picture, posted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut didn't go well with the internet. The 34-year-old actor took to her social media handles (Twitter and Instagram) to give us a sneak peek into her Ashtami celebrations. She posted an image featuring a bhog thaali that included the classic halwa, poori, kheer and chane; alongside it also had an onion ring in the thaali. For the unversed, devotees indulge in a Satvik meal throughout the nine days of Navratri that includes no usage of onion and garlic in the recipes.

Along with the picture she posted on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Imagine to be fasting on Ashtami when parsadam in your house looks like this". Take a look at the tweet:

In no time the tweet went viral, with people flooding her timeline with strong reactions. Besides #Onion started trending on Twitter. While one Twitter user wrote, "Onion is not taken in use during navratri at our place..." Another comment read, "Who eat onions on ashtami??? When you are fasting, onion and garlic are prohibited."

Here are some of the tweets:

Hours later, Kangana took to her Twitter to react to the comments and said, "Can't believe #Onion is one of the top trends. Well this is not to hurt anyone but the beauty of Hinduism is that it's not rigid like other religions, let's not ruin that, I am fasting today if my family wants to eat salad with parsadam let's not ridicule them #Onion #navratri2021".