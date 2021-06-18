Has it ever happened to you that you went to check what was inside your refrigerator despite not really being hungry? If yes, then this article is just for you. We often make frequent tours to the fridge while binge-watching series or movie or while scrolling our social media feeds. Checking the refrigerator to find something we could munch on is one of our obvious responses to killing boredom as well, isn't it? A Twitter user recently shared one such picture on the micro-blogging site that many find relatable. Ralph, the user, on Wednesday shared a photo showing a refrigerator packed with ice cream, butter, bread, and other edibles.
However, what cracked up many people was the note hanging inside the fridge: "You're not hungry. You're bored. Shut the damn door." Ralph captioned the picture: "Oh okay sorry."
oh okay sorry pic.twitter.com/OM8o2RalBR— ralph (@httprlph) June 16, 2021
The photograph made many on Twitter laugh, for they, too, connected with it. Many users said they knew what that feeling was like, while others just had a good laugh.
"I feel like this was directed towards me," wrote @jxssalixhm.
I feel like this was directed towards me ..— -ˋˏ ༻????????????????????????????????ℎ༺ ˎˊ- (@jxssalixhm) June 17, 2021
"I really am hungry, just double-checking if the food I am craving for is here," said @desiserata.
Oh no no no. I really am hungry, just double checking if the food I am craving for is here— Ross (@desiserata_) June 17, 2021
"I'd still take what I came for, thank you," wrote another user @Noooooooonie.
I'd still take what I came for , thank you.????— . (@Noooooooonie) June 16, 2021
Here are some more reactions:
HAHAHHA ITS DAMN TRUE????????????????????????— ditya (@akubayem) June 17, 2021
i know that hahahahhh but i still do that lmaooo— noturlife (@rahma_queena) June 17, 2021
I'm doing this right away— Afifa Bano (@AfifaBano3) June 16, 2021
Yoooo I feel called out. :(— SomeSome1234 (@some_some1234) June 17, 2021
Since being shared, the tweet has got over 4.4 lakh likes, and retweeted over 19,000 times.
Some of the quote-retweets were very hilarious. For example, this one by GLD3N_ is something we do very often.
"Oh, since I'm already in the kitchen, let's see if something spawned in while I was gone."
*oh, since I'm already in the kitchen, let's see if something spawned in while I was gone* https://t.co/57mmJzwFSy— Golden (@GLD3N_) June 18, 2021
Here are a few more that will make you laugh:
I feel so attacked ???? https://t.co/52v6T3Jm9Y— Gabrielle (@gaamanansala) June 17, 2021
Me to my brother ???? https://t.co/xxm23GZQqi— K (@OOKKK123) June 17, 2021
literally me every damn hour ???? https://t.co/fB2jVzMYcF— taynew eunoia (@AirisMin) June 17, 2021
Do you also connect with this picture as much as the users on Twitter did? Let us know in the comments what you think about it.