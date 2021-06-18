Has it ever happened to you that you went to check what was inside your refrigerator despite not really being hungry? If yes, then this article is just for you. We often make frequent tours to the fridge while binge-watching series or movie or while scrolling our social media feeds. Checking the refrigerator to find something we could munch on is one of our obvious responses to killing boredom as well, isn't it? A Twitter user recently shared one such picture on the micro-blogging site that many find relatable. Ralph, the user, on Wednesday shared a photo showing a refrigerator packed with ice cream, butter, bread, and other edibles.





However, what cracked up many people was the note hanging inside the fridge: "You're not hungry. You're bored. Shut the damn door." Ralph captioned the picture: "Oh okay sorry."

The photograph made many on Twitter laugh, for they, too, connected with it. Many users said they knew what that feeling was like, while others just had a good laugh.





"I feel like this was directed towards me," wrote @jxssalixhm.

"I really am hungry, just double-checking if the food I am craving for is here," said @desiserata.

"I'd still take what I came for, thank you," wrote another user @Noooooooonie.

Here are some more reactions:

Since being shared, the tweet has got over 4.4 lakh likes, and retweeted over 19,000 times.





Some of the quote-retweets were very hilarious. For example, this one by GLD3N_ is something we do very often.





"Oh, since I'm already in the kitchen, let's see if something spawned in while I was gone."

Here are a few more that will make you laugh:

Do you also connect with this picture as much as the users on Twitter did? Let us know in the comments what you think about it.