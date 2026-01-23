Picture this: It is peak Indian summer, with the sun shining menacingly, and you take the first sip of a chilled glass of rocket soda. The instant cooling rush hits home, isn't it? Rocket soda, a popular and pocket-friendly beverage known for its sharp fizz, lemony zest and salty kick, is a common street-side refresher, typically served in tall glass bottles. But the most fascinating aspect is how vendors pop, pour and mix the soda at almost lightning speed, handing bottles to multiple customers at the same time.





Recently, Miami-based content creator Sebastien Andrade tried his hand at making the famous Indian rocket soda at home. He uploaded a video on Instagram demonstrating the soda-making process. The highlight of the post, however, was his honest confession that his speed was nowhere close to that of street-side sellers.





Also Read: Viral Now: Mumbai Woman's Chance Encounter With Owner Of Iconic Ice Cream Shop Wins Hearts Online

The clip opened with the influencer making two glasses of the beverage. Crushed ice was added to the glasses before he cut open two packets of soda masala and poured them in. Next, Sebastien sliced four lemons in half and extracted the juice using a lemon squeezer. A pinch of salt and a generous amount of Sprite later, the content creator stirred the mix swiftly and voila – the rocket soda was ready to be relished. The text overlay read, “When you live in the US but are craving Indian rocket soda.” Meanwhile, the caption said, “I am sorry for not being fast enough. I am still a student.”

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: US Vlogger Gets "Curse Of The Momo" When In Delhi, And Foodies Can Truly Relate





The internet had a field day reacting to the video.





“I fell asleep watching this. You need more energy, more passion,” noted a user playfully.





“You are so gentle,” pointed out another.





“Had to watch it in 2x to feel satisfied”, commented an individual humorously.





“I watched this entire thing and it felt like slo-mo,” wrote one person.





Referring to Indian vendors, someone else joked, “They would have made 50 by now.”





“That got me thirsty for lemon soda,” admitted a soda lover.





So far, the video has amassed 3.2 million views.