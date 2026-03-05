Navratri is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals in India. Although there are four Navratris in a year, two of them are Gupt Navratris, while the most widely observed ones are Chaitra Navratri, which falls in March or April, and Sharad Navratri, celebrated in September or October. Navratri means "nine nights" and is dedicated to worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. During Chaitra Navratri, devotees observe fasts and follow a simple sattvik diet.





This year, Chaitra Navratri will begin on 19 March 2026 and end on 27 March 2026. The ninth day, or Navami, is celebrated as Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama.





Chaitra Navratri 2026: Ghatasthapana Timings

Chaitra Ghatasthapana: Thursday, 19 March 2026

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 06:52 AM to 07:43 AM

Duration: 50 minutes

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM

Duration: 48 minutes

Muhurat falls during Dvi-Svabhava Meena Lagna

Ghatasthapana occurs on Amavasya Tithi due to skipped Pratipada

Pratipada Tithi Begins: 06:52 AM on 19 March 2026

Pratipada Tithi Ends: 04:52 AM on 20 March 2026

Meena Lagna Begins: 06:26 AM

Meena Lagna Ends: 07:43 AM

(Source: drikpanchang.com

Significance of Chaitra Navratri

During these nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga with full devotion. Many people fast throughout the festival, while others may observe the fast only on the first and last day. A sattvik diet is followed, avoiding onions, garlic, eggs, meat, and alcohol. Some devotees also eat only fruits and avoid grains or lentils altogether.





Sattvik ingredients commonly used include sabudana (sago), singhada flour, kuttu flour, milk, yoghurt, potatoes, makhana, and dried fruits. Even with limited ingredients, a variety of delicious fasting dishes can be prepared.

5 Easy And Delicious Sattvik Recipes For Navratri Fasting

1. Kuttu Puri

Made by mixing buckwheat flour with boiled potatoes and rock salt, then rolled and deep-fried until golden. These crisp puris taste best with aloo rasedar or chilled curd. Click here for recipe

2. Malai Kuttu Bhalla

Soft fritters made from kuttu flour batter, fried and then soaked in creamy, lightly sweetened yoghurt. Topped with vrat-friendly spices, they make a rich and festive snack. Click here for recipe

3. Aloo Rasedar

A simple curry of boiled potatoes simmered in a mildly spiced, tomato-free gravy with cumin and rock salt. It pairs perfectly with kuttu puris during Navratri. Click here for recipe

4. Sabudana Khichdi

A comforting dish made by sautéing soaked sago pearls with ghee, roasted peanuts, green chillies, cumin, and potatoes. Soft, slightly crunchy, and full of energy. Click here for recipe

5. Makhana Kheer

A creamy dessert prepared by simmering roasted fox nuts in milk. Flavoured with cardamom and topped with nuts, this is a classic sattvik sweet for fasting days. Click here for recipe





Chaitra Navratri is a time for devotion, discipline, and purity. It also brings an opportunity to enjoy light, nourishing sattvik meals with family while staying rooted in tradition.