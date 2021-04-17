Companies these days go to any extent to beat the competition and stand out. But what this US brewery is doing is beyond cute. Anheuser-Busch has posted a job opening, not for humans but for their "best friends". Yes, you heard it right, the job is for dogs. With an enviable salary of $20,000, the company is inviting canines for the post of 'Chief Tasting Officer' for its Dog Brew- a canine-friendly, alcohol-free drink. The company shared the job details on its social media platforms. Besides the hefty salary, it also comes with other attractive perks. The caption on the company's official Instagram account reads, "Your dog could be hired as our Dog Brew Chief Tasting Officer with a $20,000 salary. As our pawfessional taste-taster, they'll also be the face of Busch Dog Brew with a benefits package of healthcare (pet insurance) and company stock (free Dog Brew)."

Packed in beer cans, the drink is prepared using fresh ingredients. The product description lists ingredients such as bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric, and ginger. The company claims the drink helps the digestive system of canines.

Many of the dog parents sent pictures and "resume" of their pets online under the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest.

A Twitter user said, "This is Griffin, our 5-year-old tripod who just looks like he crushes 30pk of Busch with no problem."

Another user wrote down the qualities of the pet saying, "Roscoe is photogenic, loves camping, swimming, and the outdoors. He has been featured on a NASCAR Xfinity race car."

Most applicants were fans of the dog brew.

See some of the adorable applications here.

The contest is open till April 28, 2021. The results will be declared soon after.