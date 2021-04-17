Companies these days go to any extent to beat the competition and stand out. But what this US brewery is doing is beyond cute. Anheuser-Busch has posted a job opening, not for humans but for their "best friends". Yes, you heard it right, the job is for dogs. With an enviable salary of $20,000, the company is inviting canines for the post of 'Chief Tasting Officer' for its Dog Brew- a canine-friendly, alcohol-free drink. The company shared the job details on its social media platforms. Besides the hefty salary, it also comes with other attractive perks. The caption on the company's official Instagram account reads, "Your dog could be hired as our Dog Brew Chief Tasting Officer with a $20,000 salary. As our pawfessional taste-taster, they'll also be the face of Busch Dog Brew with a benefits package of healthcare (pet insurance) and company stock (free Dog Brew)."
Packed in beer cans, the drink is prepared using fresh ingredients. The product description lists ingredients such as bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric, and ginger. The company claims the drink helps the digestive system of canines.
Many of the dog parents sent pictures and "resume" of their pets online under the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest.
A Twitter user said, "This is Griffin, our 5-year-old tripod who just looks like he crushes 30pk of Busch with no problem."
This is Griffin our 5year old tripod who just looks like he crushes 30pk of Busch with no problem. He loves hiking and playing catch #BuschCTOContestpic.twitter.com/K6TvQWInG7— Anthony Palmeri (@palmeri1996) April 13, 2021
Another user wrote down the qualities of the pet saying, "Roscoe is photogenic, loves camping, swimming, and the outdoors. He has been featured on a NASCAR Xfinity race car."
Roscoe is photogenic, loves camping, swimming, and the outdoors. He likes his toys and afternoon naps. He will pose for treats????
He has been featured on a NASCAR Xfinity race car! ????????#BuschCTOcontest
???????????? pic.twitter.com/CRA9aCddJG— Jody Sowers Jones (@dirtgirlatheart) April 13, 2021
Most applicants were fans of the dog brew.
Enzo has already been living up to the CTO title. Testing Dog Brew taste and quality of the can. A big fan of dog brew and an honest tester.*full resume available upawn request* #buschCTOcontestpic.twitter.com/PoilqxxJHm— Evan Yoho (@EvanYoho) April 15, 2021
See some of the adorable applications here.
Kuno Qualifications:
• Quite the great doggo
• Loves to cheese for the camera
• Loves to try new treaties & toys
• Dog drinking legal—3 years old (21)
• 4th Birthday is 4/25/2021
• Includes our cute 3-Pawed Puppy in next reply pic.twitter.com/jXT7mBZVsB— Kia (@KeeDenae) April 15, 2021
This is Yumi. Please see qualifications below:
- Will give your shoes back when asked
- Very professional
- Looks good in every color
- Will find obscure gifts and proudly bring them to you instead of eating them
- Does circles (see attached tweet below) #buschCTOcontestpic.twitter.com/aiIPTzci5E— ???? Delamey (@delameyart) April 15, 2021
The contest is open till April 28, 2021. The results will be declared soon after.