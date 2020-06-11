Watch: 5 Foods You Should Never Allow Your Pet Dog To Eat

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: June 11, 2020 16:57 IST
It is a common practice in many households to sneak in small bites from their meals to their pets. These tiny tidbits are passed on directly from the owner's plate into their dog or cat's food bowl. However, experts advise against certain food items being fed to our canine friends. The internal digestion mechanisms and enzymes inside a dog's body are not akin to those in humans, which is why it's important to know about these specific items. These foods, although delicious and healthy for humans, should definitely not be fed to dogs as the toxins present in them may cause harm to your pet.
1. Garlic & Onions
Both of these foods contain thiosulphate, which damages dogs red blood cells and can lead to anaemia. Beware of feeding your pet foods which contain even traces of garlic or onion.
2. Avocado
Although Avocado is said to be good for the human diet due to the good fats present in it, this is not the case for man's best friend. The vegetable contains a toxin called persin, which may lead to intestinal issues in dogs.
3. Macadamia Nuts
Although sum nuts are okay for dogs, macadamia nuts contain a toxin that may be harmful to your furry friend's nervous system, further leading to more complex health issues.
4. Chocolate
Most dog owners are already familiar with this one, but for the newbies, it's important to know that chocolate is highly toxic for canines and should be avoided.
5. Grapes & Raisins
Grapes and raisins can cause serious kidney damage in dogs, which can also prove to be fatal if the health condition worsens.
So, next time you're thinking of what to feed your pet dog, take a cue from this list and avoid passing on these foods!
