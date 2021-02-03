Viral Video Of Dog Being Fed 'Imaginary Treats' Will Make You Smile

SEARCH
An adorable video of a dog being fed imaginary treats by her owner has put a smile on netizens' faces. Take a look!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: February 03, 2021 12:14 IST

This adorable dog has won over Instagram.

Dog videos are undoubtedly one of the most adorable things about the internet. Canine lovers often spend their time watching pet dogs and their cute antics. It comes as no surprise when these videos go viral, garnering views by the millions. Recently, a video of Boomer, the Samoyed from California, enjoying an ice cream cone had made the internet smile. And now, another Samoyed from a different part of the world has gone viral on social media. Maya is a Samoyed from Germany goes by the Instagram handle, @mayapolarbear and has over 1.9 million followers. A sweet video of hers has recently got netizens going 'Awww'. Take a look:

In the short video posted on Instagram Reels, we could see the dog Maya being fed 'imaginary treats' by her owner Lingli Ye. There was nothing in her hand, and she was just pretending to take some dog food off her kitchen counter and putting it in her pet's mouth. Maya too kept on munching on air till the fifth time, when she realised she wasn't being fed anything. "The moment she realized it," read the caption to the post. This is a common challenge called the 'Imaginary Treat Challenge' which several famous pooches have taken part in.

The epic video went on to rake in over 3.7 million views on Instagram. Netizens couldn't help but react to Maya's innocence. "Poor Maya," wrote one user in the comments section, while another hilariously wrote, "That's what we call empty calories." Several others called for Maya to be fed with actual dog food treats for realising it was a farce.

Maya is known for being quite the foodie among her followers. From cooking food to trying different kinds of treats to review them, the cute Samoyed does it all. Take a look at some more foodie videos from her handle:





What did you think about this adorable canine? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

