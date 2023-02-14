Indian cuisine is a potpourri of flavours and aromas. It offers you a range of dishes that are not only delicious and versatile but also strike a chord with us every single time we indulge. In fact, according to Taste Atlas, India ranks fifth on the global list of the best cuisines for 2022. If you dive in deep, you will find extensive usage of local spices, agricultural produce and different cooking styles in Indian food culture. You have dum cooking (slow cooking), tadka (tempering), bhaap (steaming process) and more. Another such cooking technique is kadhai-style. Widely popular in the northern part of India, especially in Punjabi cuisine, it offers you recipes like kadhai chicken, kadhai paneer, kadhai mushroom and more.

What Is Indian Kadhai Food?

'Kadhai' in Hindi literally translates to wok or deep-base pan. These woks (kadhai) are commonly used in Indian cooking for sautéing, stir-frying, and deep-frying, and are a staple in many Indian kitchens. To put it simply, any dish prepared in a kadhai, with a pool of masalas, is referred to as a kadhai recipe. In fact, Indian kadhai recipes are a delicious way to enjoy spicy and flavorful dishes. Whether you are a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian, there are a variety of kadhai dishes to choose from. Here, we bring you a list of the most popular kadhai recipes that are wholesome, delicious and can be prepared in just half an hour. You read it right! So, fire up your kadhai and get ready to enjoy some delicious Indian dishes.





Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Kadhai Recipes You Can Prepare In 30 Minutes:

Kadhai Paneer:

One of the most popular dishes made in a kadhai is Kadhai Paneer. This is a vegetarian dish that consists of cubes of paneer, cooked in a spicy tomato-based sauce. Other ingredients that are typically used in kadhai paneer include bell peppers, onions, ginger, garlic, and a variety of aromatic spices such as cumin, coriander, and garam masala. Kadhai paneer is usually served with roti or jeera rice. Here, we bring you an easy process that will help you make kadhai paneer in no time. Click here to know more.

Kadhai Mushroom:

A popular dish among vegetarians (and non-vegetarians as well), it is quite similar to kadhai paneer. You just replace paneer with mushroom in this recipe. This dish is also cooked in a spicy tomato-based sauce, with bell peppers, onions, ginger, garlic, and a variety of aromatic spices. Here, we bring you a kadhai mushroom recipe that can also be prepared without onion and garlic. Sounds perfect, right? Click here for the recipe.

Kadhai Sabzi (Veg Kadhai):

This is probably the best way to sneak some healthy vegetables into your kid's diet. You can use any vegetable of your choice and cook it well in a tomato-onion-garlic gravy, with a pool of masalas. The best part is, you need not more than 30 minutes to prepare this delicacy. It makes kadhai sabzi a perfect option to add to your family's weekday meal plan. Click here for the recipe.

Kadhai Bhindi:

If you are a fan of bhindi (okra), here we bring you another recipe to fall for the vegetable yet again. A popular recipe prepared in kadhai, it includes slices okra, cooked in a spicy tomato-based sauce, with onions, ginger, garlic, and a variety of aromatic spices. You can pair this dry sabzi with roti and enjoy a delicious meal any time of the day. Click here for the recipe.





Photo Credit: iStock

Kadhai Chicken Kebab Curry:

A list of Indian kadhai recipes remains incomplete without the mention of kadhai chicken. A quintessential kadhai chicken consists of boneless chicken, cooked in a spicy tomato-onion sauce. It follows a slow-cooking process and takes more than an hour to prepare. Fret not, we have an easy solution to it. We found a kadhai chicken recipe that is equally delicious and needs just 30 minutes to cook. The best part is, you can use the leftover chicken kebabs to prepare this dish. Click here for the recipe.





Choose your favourite from the list and rustle up a delicious meal today.