Eating out at a restaurant with our family is something that we all look forward to. The sheer excitement of trying out new foods or cuisines is what makes this entire experience truly fun and memorable. Not only this but eating out at a restaurant with your loved ones also provides an opportunity for bonding and quality time, as well as a much-needed break from the routine of cooking at home. But how would you react if your kids were not allowed to enter a particular restaurant? Recently, an Italian restaurant in New Jersey, United States, has banned children under the age of 10 from dining at the establishment. Internet users have expressed varying opinions regarding this decision.





Nettie's House of Spaghetti, a popular Italian restaurant in US' New Jersey took to Facebook to announce its decision. Trying to explain the reason behind this decision, the restaurant said, "We love kids. We really, truly, do. But lately, it's been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie's. Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it's time to take control of the situation. This wasn't a decision that was made lightly, but some recent events have pushed us to implement this new policy. As of March 8, the day we return from our winter break, we will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant."







The restaurant further added, "We know that this is going to make some of you very upset, especially those of you with very well-behaved kids, but we believe this is the right decision for our business moving forward. Thank you for understanding." As soon as the announcement was made public, the post went viral with over 32K reactions and thousands of comments. While many people supported the restaurant for its decision, others reprimanded the Italian eatery for not being welcoming enough. One person wrote, "That is really sad to hear. I was looking forward to trying out your place but with a well-behaved 9-year-old. I'm not welcome, sad."





Another person wrote, "I think it's a good policy. And for the record, I have kids, grown now, and still agree with this."





"Fantastic idea. Having worked in the industry since I was 14, I've never seen anything as I have in the recent past. Kids are out of control and most parents are oblivious," wrote another. Expressing a different view, another person wrote, "If you want to enjoy a child-free environment then go to a bar and eat. An adult atmosphere. Not a restaurant, where families should be able to dine together."







What do you think about the restaurant's decision? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments below.