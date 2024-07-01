When it rains, many of us crave the deliciousness and indulgence of fried foods. From pakoras to samosas, each of us may have a different go-to snack during the monsoon. It seems that some of our favourite celebrities can also relate to this foodie habit. Vaani Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan recently came together to make a yummy snack to satisfy their rainy-day cravings. They shared a fun reel detailing the recipe for healthy samosas with an aloo-matar (potato and green pea) stuffing. In the video, they explain that they came up with the idea as they were in the mood for fried food due to the rains.





To make the covering, they first mix a little tapioca flour with one cup of almond flour. They add water to create a dough-like mixture and allow it to rest. They then get started on cooking the samosa stuffing. They heat cumin seeds in a little ghee. They then add ginger garlic paste and chopped green chillies to the same pan. Finally, the key components of the filling - green peas and crushed potatoes - are added and mixed together with the other ingredients. The filling is spiced with red chilli powder, cumin powder, garam masala, salt and sauf powder. The stuffing is mashed well and topped with some lemon juice.

Also Read: This Desi Dish Is Priyanka Chopra's "Faithful Fraturday Companion". Can You Guess?





While cooking, Vaani Kapoor asks if they should make some iced tea. The duo take a break from the samosa prep and starts making the drink. They brew the tea, add some honey and mix it with cold water. They add some ice cubes to the jug and keep it in the refrigerator to chill.

After that, they resume making the samosas. Anushka tells the viewers to use plastic for flattening the dough, as the almond flour will otherwise cause it to stick to other surfaces. They fill small pieces of the dough with the stuffing and seal it closed in a flattened triangular shape. The pieces are air-fried until crisp and golden brown. Once they are cooked, the duo enjoy them with spicy chutney. The caption of the video includes wordplay on both their names. It reads, "When you're with us - don't be shocked if the food Vaani-shes cause you know we're going to Fi-Nush it."





Watch the full video below to not miss out on any of the fun.







Before this, veteran actress Neena Gupta delighted her fans with a video showing how to make the popular street-style snack, vada pav. Her daughter, Masaba Gupta, also later shared a picture of this indulgent treat. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: Malaika Arora's "Pre-Show Essentials" Revealed. See Pics