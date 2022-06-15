Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are currently on a promotional spree. The actors are visiting places and doing different activities to promote their upcoming comedy-drama 'JugJugg Jeeyo'. And we can see it all on social media. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube are loaded with pictures and videos of their promotional activities. However, it seems one such antic by Varun and Kiara didn't go well with the people on the internet. In a video that is doing the rounds, we could see the two, along with Anil Kapoor, travelling in Mumbai metro. While the 'JugJugg Jeeyo' team was enjoying their metro ride, Varun and Kiara relished some mouth-watering vada pav in between. Check out the video here:





In no time, the video went viral on the internet; but unfortunately, for all the wrong reasons! People on the internet took no time to protest against the actors eating vada pav in the metro. They slammed the two for breaking metro rules and started criticising them. In fact, the netizens went on to such an extent that they commented on the video, demanding action against Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.





"Eating isn't allowed in metros," a user commented. Another comment read, "In our country, rules are just for people of lower strata in the society. (Humara desh sirf chhote logo ke liye rules banata hai)." A third comment read, "Eating is not allowed...VIP treatment." A person said, "Are eatables allowed inside the Mumbai metro??"





Another Instagram user tagged Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment for the Government of Maharashtra Aditya Thackeray and Mumbai Metro and commented, "@mumbaimetro Please take into cognizance about such exceptions which of eating in the metro. Such exceptions set the wrong precedence for commuters. How can you allow them eating food? @adityathackeray".



