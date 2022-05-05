Drinking coffee has many benefits. It can uplift the mood and provide instant energy. Probably, that's why Varun Dhawan takes the beverage so seriously. While the actor often shares images and videos of himself working out in a gym, rarely is he seen with a coffee cup in his hand. But he appears to be trying to change that. He has now shared an image of himself on Instagram drinking coffee, likely just before giving a shot for his next project. Sipping from a recyclable carton coffee cup, Varun, however, does not miss the opportunity to show his toned abs.





“Go get it. But first get some coffee,” the Coolie No. 1 actor wrote in the caption.





In a second image in the post, Varun is seen reading a script while the cup of coffee sits on his table.

This isn't the first time Varun Dhawan has shared a post on coffee. Last year, he shared an image of a cup of coffee that he made himself. He also shared an encouraging message with the photo of the brew. It read, “Since everyone is stressed nowadays, try and find joy in really small things like I am finding in this beautiful cup of coffee I made.”





Coffee contains caffeine, which when taken in moderate quantities, is known to boost energy levels. Thus, many people drink coffee just before hitting the gym. It can also up the metabolism rate, which determines how fast the food you eat is turned into energy. While coffee may not have a lot of nutritional value, it is a rich source of antioxidants.





Also, you can have your cup of coffee in several ways. There are multiple ways in which coffee can be prepared and enjoyed.





1) Instant Coffee





This is the most basic form of coffee that you can prepare in a few minutes without much effort. It's, perhaps, the most popular form of coffee across the world since it's so easy to brew.





2) Filter Coffee





It's one of the most popular versions of coffee in south India. In fact, in most south Indian homes, the smell of freshly made coffee wafting through the air is common. It's loved by all and is served in stainless steel containers.





3) Spiced Coffee





Every once in a while, don't you feel that your coffee should be a little spicy and fun? Well, this coffee preparation is what you need to try then. It comes with a ginger and cardamom twist.





4) Iced Coffee





Most people like their coffee hot, but chilled coffee tastes as good. It can be soothing, especially during the summer season. For that extra zing, you can add a bit of rum or some coffee liqueur.





5) Irish Coffee





This iconic cocktail is made with coffee, Irish whiskey, sugar, whipped cream, and nutmeg. Can it get any better! Whip it up and enjoy. Though it takes about 40 minutes, it's worth the effort.