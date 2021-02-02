Vicky Kaushal's Fan Brings Samosa And Jalebi To Airport, Actor Responds

Vicky Kaushal would be seen in director Vijay Krishna Acharya's next

With three big films in his kitty, Vicky Kaushal is shooting back to back. While most of his movies require him to be in his best shape but the actor knows how to take a break, especially if there is something special by his fans. On Tuesday morning, one of Vicky Kaushal's fans not only dropped in at the airport to meet him, but she also brought some Indore-special samosas and jalebis for the actor. Since Vicky Kaushal has never shied away from admitting that he is a hardcore foodie, the cute gesture by the fan is definitely heartwarming.





Vicky Kaushal quickly took to Instagram to post about his special fan and her efforts to make this happen. Kaushal wrote in his post that he is trying to resist fried snacks, but this time he had to cave. "Kaha Tha Nahi Kha Paunga, Par Raha Nahi Gaya", he wrote in his caption. The fan is the admin of a popular Vicky Kaushal Fan Page. "Happy to have a fan who knows I'm perpetually hungry. Mummy Papa ko bina bataye airport milne aa gayi saath me samosa galebi lekar. (Dropped in at the airport without telling her parents)."

Kaushal also gave a shoutout to Indore's samosas and jalebis, "Lots of love to you! Indore ke samosa waise kamaal hai yaar."





Vicky Kaushal has been roped in as the lead for Vijay Krishna Acharya's next action film. He will also be seen essaying the role of freedom fighter Udham Singh in his biopic. Vicky will also be reuniting with 'Raazi' director for a film on India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.







