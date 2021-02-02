Jahnvi Kapoor's 'Before And After Pasta' Pic Will Leave You In Splits 

SEARCH
On Monday evening, Janhvi decided to take a hilarious dig on herself. The before and after pic shows that the actress knows how to indulge.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: February 02, 2021 10:12 IST

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in 'Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl'

Much like other members of her family, Janhvi Kapoor has never shied away from showing her foodie side on social media. Even in her interviews, Janhvi loves to talk about food, and everything new she has tried on her travels and shoots. On Monday evening, Janhvi decided to take a hilarious dig on herself. She shared a picture of her chomping on her plate of white sauce spaghetti, while getting her hair and makeup done. She followed it up with a picture of her struggling to fit into a dress due to all the carbo-load earlier. "Before and after", she captioned the image. 

Since Janhvi is one of the fittest actors of this generation of Bollywood, it is hard to believe that she can have trouble fitting into any dress in this world, but it is sure a delight to see an actress who knows how to indulge and not take herself so seriously while at it. 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor's was last seen in 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl' where she portrayed the role of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who played a pivotal role in the Kargil role. Despite the controversies surrounding the film, Janhvi's performance was overall well-received by the critics. Janhvi has also been signed as the lead in 'Dostana 2' where she would be sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan for the first time. The Dharma production may release next year. Janhvi was shooting for 'Good Luck Jerry' in Patiala, when her shooting was briefly disrupted by protesting farmers.

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

Tags:  CelebrityJanhvi KapoorPasta
