Dosa is a much-loved South Indian dish that is usually enjoyed as a crisp crepe served with chutney and sambar. What happens when this breakfast favourite gets an unexpected makeover? Actor Drashti Dhami recently experimented with the dish by turning it into dosa popsicles. Her unusual take on the classic dish gives the familiar preparation a rather quirky new form.





The actor shared a glimpse of the unusual preparation in a video on Instagram. “Today's 4pm snack is Dosa Popsicles,” she said. The recipe calls for ghee, cheddar cheese, shredded carrot, chopped capsicum, shredded beetroot, salt, pepper and dosa batter. Drashti explained that she had added a little water and salt to the batter before getting started.





For the first step, she mixed shredded beetroot into a portion of the batter to give it a pink colour. The actor then added grated carrot and chopped capsicum, followed by a pinch of salt and some pepper. She also showed the popsicle sticks she had ordered online to give the dosas their unique shape.

Also Read: Meet The Mother Who Turned Dosa Recipe Into A Rs 12 Lakh-A-Month Success Story





Once the pan was hot, Drashti added some ghee and placed a popsicle stick on it before spreading a layer of dosa batter over it. She topped it with the prepared vegetable mixture and covered the pan to let it cook. After adding a little more ghee, she flipped the dosa and sprinkled cheddar cheese over it.





“Now, just put it on low flame and cover it for literally 2 minutes so that the cheese melts,” she explained. With the cheese melted and the dosa cooked, her unusual snack was ready. Drashti then served the dosa popsicles to her daughter Leela for a taste test. She gave the unusual snack her approval, calling it “yummy.”





Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Rameshwaram Cafe's Dosa Wrap Is Giving Airport Sandwiches Tough Competition





Would you like to try Drashti Dhami's unusual dosa recipe? Let us know in the comments.