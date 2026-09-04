Dreams may start small, but with the right idea, a lot of hard work and the will to keep going, they can grow into something much bigger. And every once in a while, a success story comes along that makes you stop and think about just how far one simple idea can take you. This time, it was about Ganesh Sathe from Thane, who believed in his mother's dosa recipe, something he had grown up eating and cherishing, and decided to turn it into a business.





Of course, the journey wasn't all smooth. But today, their hard work seems to have paid off. The Better India shared a video on Instagram showcasing glimpses of their journey.





The caption read, “From just an old cart to earning ₹12L/month, Thane's Ganesh & Sapna Sathe turned their mother's simple dosa recipe into a booming business—The Benne. What started as Rs. 200/day in losses became a viral Instagram sensation selling out in an hour! Their journey proves that passion, persistence, and a pinch of patience can turn the smallest idea into a life-changing success. Would you try their crispy benne dosa?”

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As the voice-over put it, “He (Ganesh) quit his CA preparation midway and built a Rs 12 lakh a month business around his mother's dosa recipe. Like many Indian parents, his family dreamed of seeing him become a CA. And Ganesh tried. But deep down, he couldn't stop thinking about something else. His mother's Benne dosa!”





So, he decided to take a chance on it, leaving the conventional path behind and borrowing Rs 50,000 to turn an old cart into a small benne dosa stall.

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His sister Sapna joined him in the venture. They were competing with flashy food trucks, momos, pizza rolls and other trendy food brands, while customers barely showed up. Sales eventually fell off, and the losses kept piling up. “The siblings broke down. And the cart nearly shut forever.” But instead of giving up, they decided to try one last thing, social media.





They rebuilt the cart, worked on their dosas and began documenting their journey online. Every morning, their mother and Sapna prepared fresh batter while Ganesh would prepare delectable dosas. Slowly, people started noticing. Followers grew, customers began arriving, and before long, the stall was selling out within an hour.





Nearly 400 people visit the shop every day. The old cart has transformed into a permanent outlet, and the business now earns close to Rs 40,000 a day, translating to nearly Rs 12 lakh a month.





It's interesting how Ganesh believed that the delicacy he had grown up eating could become something much bigger. Tell us in the comments what you think about it.