Who needs a sandwich when you can grab a dosa wrap instead? A video from Bengaluru airport is giving foodies a glimpse of a familiar South Indian favourite getting a convenient, travel-friendly makeover at The Rameshwaram Cafe.





The video shows a freshly prepared dosa being transformed into a wrap, offering a fuss-free way to enjoy the classic dish on the go. Made in The Rameshwaram Cafe's kitchen at Bengaluru airport, the dosa is layered with aloo masala and served with chutney, bringing together the flavours of a traditional South Indian breakfast in an easy-to-carry format.





Once the ingredients are layered, they carefully roll the dosa into a wrap and pack it in banana leaves and foil paper. The result is a neat, portable meal that lets travellers enjoy their dosa without needing a plate and cutlery.

The idea is simple: take a much-loved South Indian staple and make it convenient for people rushing to catch a flight. Whether it is a quick breakfast before boarding or a snack between flights, the dosa wrap offers an alternative to the usual airport sandwiches and packaged snacks.

Social media users quickly shared their personal experiences trying dosa wraps in the comments section.





“This is very convenient and tasty,” a user said. Another called it a “good idea”.





“Looks yummy” was the sentiment online. Others dropped heart and happy face emojis in the comments section.

The Rameshwaram Cafe's South Indian Appeal

The dosa wrap is another example of how traditional Indian food can be adapted to modern eating habits without losing its familiar flavours. The Rameshwaram Cafe, which has built a following for its South Indian fare, is known for serving dishes that celebrate the region's culinary traditions.





From dosas and idlis to its popular ghee podi preparations, the restaurant has become a familiar name among Bengaluru's food lovers. Its focus on South Indian flavours has also made it a popular stop for visitors looking to explore the city's food scene.