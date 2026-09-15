Food has a way of bringing people together, and the tradition of langar is one of the finest examples of this. Rooted in the ideas of equality, community and serving food to everyone without distinction, langar is an integral part of Sikhism and is served at gurdwaras across the world.





An Austrian vlogger recently experienced this tradition at Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, and shared a glimpse of her langar experience online. The gurdwara is located near the India-Pakistan border and is one of the most significant Sikh shrines.





Leonie Buchegger, the traveller, said, “This is what it's like to have a meal at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. It's a Sikh holy site at the border of Pakistan and India. Both Pakistani and Indian Sikhs visit here, and you get a meal for free. And apparently, they can feed up to 20,000 people when you go here.”

Also Read: This Floating Hotel In Kolkata Has A Railway Crossing Near Its Entrance Where Trains Pass By





She went on to clarify that since they do not eat meat, it would be a vegetarian meal. She also revealed that the food is available 24/7 for everyone.





Leonie then gave viewers a glimpse of a board listing the dos and don'ts. The rules included instructions such as taking only as much food as needed, not wasting food, not making noise, among others.





Upon going inside, she picked up a steel plate for herself and sat down, as people do while having langar. The food was then served, with spicy rice being the first item. She was then served dal, while someone poured water into her glass.





Taking a bite, Leonie said, “This is quite good, guys. Lunch for today!” We could also spot roti and some sabzi on her thali. “The food is spicy, not too spicy though. They know how to cook simple things with spices and make it taste so unbelievably good,” she added.

Also Read: How Indians Can Stay In Uzbekistan For 30 Days Without Visa. Check Eligibility





“Time to wash the hands,” Leonie said before making her way towards the washing area. On the way, she came across the kitchen where the food was being prepared.





“Today, we used a spoon, but generally locals here know how to eat without a spoon,” she said.





The experience did not end with the meal. Excited, Leonie said, “We are about to get some Pakistani chai.”





“Thank you for taking care of me, Pakistan!” she said, concluding her experience.





Take a look at the video:

A user commented, “Do you make exceptions for veganism with chai and other cultural traditions in places where they dont have dairy free milk?”





Someone wrote, “I mean you're from Viennese Mädchen, you should already know this. We have two Gurudwaras in Vienna that serve langar. And on Sundays, it's packed with people from all over Vienna.”





“Dhan dhan Shri Guru Nanak dav sahib maharaj ji,” read another comment.





Would you visit a gurdwara to experience langar and enjoy a simple, free meal?