For a while now, we've been seeing some truly bizarre food experiments take over social media. The formula is simple, take two things that have absolutely no business being together and put them on the same plate. And sometimes, those are foods people hold very close to their hearts. Of course, everyone is free to experiment with their food however they like. But when these combinations make their way onto the internet, they are bound to invite a few raised eyebrows. Bombay Deli by Rahul Passan, a restaurant based in England, seems to have taken the whole practice to another level. Posting a video on Instagram, they combined two extremely different food items together.





But the text on the video makes it all the more ironic. “POV you're not Indian if you haven't tried chicken tikka & chocolate,” the reel displayed.





The caption read, “Chocolate covered chicken tikka anyone? You've all seen the viral strawberries and chocolate cups, but this combo takes it to a whole new level. Would you try chicken tikka and chocolate?”

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The clip featured a transparent glass filled with pieces of chicken tikka, cooked to perfection and sporting the much-needed smoky char, with the black edges making it clear that the chicken had spent some quality time on the grill. Right beside was a bowl of thick chocolate syrup.





A man then picked up the bowl and began pouring the chocolate syrup over the chicken tikka. He kept going until the thick chocolate coated the pieces and slowly seeped down into the glass, leaving viewers to wonder what exactly was happening to their beloved chicken tikka.





Take a look:

Many expressed disappointment in the comments section.

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“Tell me this is a joke,” a comment read.





Someone wrote, “I would recommend changing your social media team.”





A user commented, “This one of the reasons why I feel Thanos was right!”





“If that's the case then I'm happier not being an Indian,” another comment read.





Whereas, someone also wrote, “You are not Indian if you have tried this”





A user asked. “What's next? Butter chicken pastries?”





Someone also stated, “I'm a vegetarian, but please SHUT UP”





“Logic left the chat when you launched this,” a comment rea

Would you try this unusual chicken tikka and chocolate combination, or is this one food experiment too far?