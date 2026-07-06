Formula One driver Charles Leclerc, who remains one of the sport's biggest stars and was in the UK for the British Grand Prix weekend, has caught the attention of Indian food lovers for a reason unrelated to racing. Recently, a video of him talking about a memorable meal in London began circulating on social media. While speaking to Sky Sports, Leclerc was asked about his experience with British food while travelling during the Formula One season. Instead of naming a local favourite, the Ferrari driver recalled dining at Gymkhana, the acclaimed Indian restaurant in London's Mayfair district.





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Speaking about the experience, Leclerc said, "I went to an Indian restaurant yesterday in London. It was incredible." The restaurant he mentioned, Gymkhana, is among London's best-known destinations for Indian cuisine and holds Michelin stars for its food and dining experience.

Watch the full video below:





Why Gymkhana Is One Of London's Most Celebrated Indian Restaurants

Leclerc's choice is no ordinary restaurant. Located in London's Mayfair neighbourhood, Gymkhana has earned international recognition for its refined take on Indian cuisine inspired by the elite gymkhana clubs of colonial India.





According to the Michelin Guide, the restaurant is known for dishes influenced by the flavours of northern India and has been awarded two Michelin stars. Its menu features tandoor-cooked meats, kebabs, curries and seasonal dishes prepared using traditional techniques with a contemporary approach.





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The restaurant's own website describes Gymkhana as serving classic Indian flavours using carefully sourced ingredients, with an emphasis on both signature favourites and seasonal specials. It also offers an extensive selection of wines and cocktails designed to complement the menu.