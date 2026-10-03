A steaming bowl of Maggi may be a familiar comfort food, but serving 1,000 packets of vegetable Maggi as a langar takes the humble instant noodles to an entirely different scale. Locals in Amritsar came together to prepare and distribute a giant vegetable Maggi langar using 1,000 packets of the instant noodles, serving hundreds of people.

The video started with a group of people opening boxes full of Maggi packets and breaking them into pieces. They then placed a huge pot on the stove and added refined oil and butter. To this they put baskets of chopped onion, capsicum, carrot, green peas, sweet corn, mushrooms, and tomatoes. After that, they sauteed the vegetables well and added plenty of water and Maggi masala to it.

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Lastly, they poured over the 1,000 packets of Maggi and brought it to boil. They finished the dish with kgs of paneer cubes and served it hot. The sight of hundreds of people lining up during the distribution turned the everyday snack into a memorable act of generosity.

Take a look at the video:

The video drew mixed reviews from social media users. While some praised the effort, others argued this is not langar food.

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One user wrote, “Maggi in langar,” followed by a heart emoji. Another commented, “Kuch healthy bhi bana sakte the (you could have made something healthy).” Someone else agreed, saying, “Langar should have dal prashad.”

This user wrote, “You are making fun of langar.” Another questioned, “What is happening nowadays?” "Great, but Maggi is also ruining their health and slowly poisoning their system,” read a comment. “Langar can be used only for simple, healthy food. Nothing else can be langar,” another stated.

Would you have Maggi at langar? Let us know.