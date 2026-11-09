India's food culture is incredibly diverse. What is considered an everyday ingredient in one state can be completely unfamiliar in another. Local markets often offer the best glimpse into these differences, and a recent video from Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is a case in point.





Along took viewers through the local markets of Kohima, showing everything from fresh guavas and leafy greens to live snails, frogs and silkworm larvae. The video has caught people's attention, particularly those curious about Nagaland's food traditions.





He also had a message for anyone wondering whether they could visit the state without eating meat. Vegetarians, he assured, are equally welcome.

Temjen Imna Along Shows What You Can Find In Nagaland's Markets

Sharing the video, Along wrote, "Come with an open mind, the food market here has surprises! And yes, our vegetarian friends are equally welcome."





The video shows vendors selling live snails, buckets of live frogs and silkworm larvae. There are also guinea pigs, quails, and piles of dried fish.





For the vegetarian viewers, Along showed the market also had plenty of fresh produce, fruits, vegetables and grains alongside the more unusual ingredients.





Also Read: This Kolkata Stall Serves 17 Types Of Puchka. How Many Would You Try?

Internet Reacts To Nagaland Food Tour

The video prompted several interesting responses, including from people who said his food posts had made them want to visit Nagaland. One user wrote that they had started appreciating the state after seeing Along's food-filled plates and humorous posts. They added that Nagaland was now on their travel itinerary, provided they could enjoy a big meal there.





Along replied, "You are welcome for that big fat meal."





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Another user asked the minister to keep showing people Nagaland's local markets and food culture so that more Indians could learn about the state. Along responded humorously, "Nibhane mei koi chuk to nahi ho rahi?" (Am I falling short in fulfilling that responsibility?)





One commenter pointed out that people from Nagaland still have to remind others that they are Indians too.