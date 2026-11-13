Saif Ali Khan's enthusiasm for Gowardhan Ghee has sparked a string of viral moments on social media, and now there is a new one.





An Instagram creator recently shared a clip showing that adding a pack of Gowardhan Ghee to a Zepto cart triggers an audio clip of the actor exclaiming, "Wow." Additionally, while a standard search for "ghee" brings up a wide range of brands, typing "Saif ka ghee" surfaces Gowardhan Ghee right at the top.





The unexpected audio feature has amused social media users, particularly those who still remember Saif's hilarious exchange about the brand with Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

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READ | Internet Starts Petition To Get Saif Ali Khan His Promised '2 Saal Ka' Gowardhan Ghee 'Bhandar'





The discovery has gone viral on social media:





A user said, "Wowww that's why I came."





"It actually happened," another added.





"Literally tried this," a person added.





A user added, "I just tried it...it's real."

Why Is Saif Ali Khan's Ghee Reaction Going Viral?





During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan told Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar that answering the 10th question correctly would earn them a two-year supply of ghee.





READ | Saif Ali Khan Finally Gets His 2-Year Ghee Supply, Internet Says, 'Hum Jeet Gaye'





Saif's reaction was immediate. Looking visibly excited, he exclaimed, "Woww, Whatt!!" Akshay Kumar, who was seated beside him, could not help laughing at his co-star's enthusiasm.





When Amitabh Bachchan repeated the prize announcement, Saif responded, "This is it, this is why I came."





The exchange quickly caught viewers' attention, with many finding Saif's excitement over a two-year supply of ghee particularly amusing.

Now, the same moment has found an unexpected place in everyday grocery shopping. What started as a light-hearted moment on a television game show has turned into a playful online shopping experience.