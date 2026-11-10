Kitchen skills are not just about preparing a delicious meal but also involve mastering the art of handling ingredients with patience. From chopping vegetables with speed to mastering intricate cutting techniques, some people take culinary precision to an entirely different level. A man named Rajendra Mashrya has now gone viral for his fine cutting skills. A video shared on Instagram shows him slicing a single grain of salt into eight tiny pieces.





The video featured a user's comment challenging Rajendra to cut a salt particle. The clip begins with the man showing a packet of salt before introducing the tiny piece he is about to work with. He picks up a small, specially designed cutting blade and holds it up to the camera, giving viewers a closer look at the tool.





Placing the tiny salt particle on a wooden surface, he carefully holds it steady with his fingers and begins slicing it with the blade. For the next few seconds, he continues making extremely fine cuts.

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He then pauses to adjust the tiny piece and changes the angle of the blade to make further cuts. Towards the end, he shows the eight minuscule pieces he has managed to create with his skills.

His remarkable ability to split something so tiny into pieces left viewers impressed. Several users took to the comments section to praise his skill and marvel at the level of control required to pull off the feat. One wrote, "Sorry for ever doubting you, King." Another added, "This is super impressive; what in the world CAN'T you cut?"





Someone else commented, "His knife can cut atoms and planck length."





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A viewer joked, "Bhai next proton neutron electron try karo." "Yeh toh pakka AI hai," read a comment.





What do you think of this man's incredible precision? Let us know in the comments.







