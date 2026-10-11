Afghanistan cricket star Rashid Khan hosted former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan for a traditional Afghan feast at his Dubai residence. Irfan, who is holidaying in Dubai with his family, shared a glimpse of the gathering on social media. He also praised Rashid and his wife, Layloma, for their food and hospitality. The 41-year-old said he was still thinking about the meal even after returning from the gathering. In an Instagram video, Rashid can be seen preparing a plate of food for him.





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"What hosts @rashid.khan19 and Layloma Bhabhi are! We had the most incredible Afghan feast. Every dish had its own unique flavour, but what made it even more special was the love and warmth that went into everything. Mere bhai Rashid still thinking about the food from last night," Irfan wrote.





The feast featured popular Afghan dishes, including Kabuli Pulao and Mantu. Kabuli Pulao is a rice dish cooked with meat and topped with carrots and raisins. Mantu are steamed dumplings, usually filled with minced meat and served with yoghurt and a tomato-based sauce.

5 Must-Try Afghan Dishes Every Food Lover Should Know

If this lavish meal has inspired you to cook something in the kitchen, we have some easy suggestions for you. From stuffed flatbreads and grilled meat to dumplings and traditional desserts, Afghan cuisine has plenty more to offer. Here are five Afghan dishes worth trying:

1. Bolani

Bolani is a thin, crispy Afghan flatbread stuffed with fillings such as potatoes, spinach, lentils or spring onions. It is usually cooked on a pan and served with chutney or yoghurt.

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2. Chopan Kabob

Chopan Kabob is a popular Afghan dish made with marinated pieces of lamb grilled over charcoal. The meat is juicy and smoky and is often served with naan and fresh onions.

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3. Borani Banjan

Borani Banjan is made with cooked or fried eggplant topped with a tomato-based sauce and garlic yoghurt. It is usually served as a side dish with Afghan bread or rice.

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4. Aushak

Aushak are Afghan dumplings filled with chopped leeks or spring onions. They are usually served with a minced meat sauce and topped with yoghurt.

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5. Naan-e-Afghani

Naan-e-Afghani is a traditional Afghan flatbread with a soft inside and a slightly crisp crust. It is often sprinkled with sesame or nigella seeds and served with meat dishes, curries and dips.

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Afghan cuisine offers plenty of flavours worth exploring.