Jaipur is known for its colourful markets, historic forts and royal palaces, but the Pink City has plenty to offer food lovers, too. From a tall glass of creamy lassi and spicy kachoris to traditional Rajasthani dishes loaded with ghee and sweet treats like ghevar, the city has something for every kind of foodie. And if you are planning a trip to Jaipur, knowing where the locals go to eat can make your food trail even better.

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Sameera Reddy recently gave food lovers a glimpse of some of these spots. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor took viewers along on a food trail across Jaipur, visiting popular eateries and relishing several local treats. From lassi and kachoris to traditional sweets, her list covered some of the city's well-known food stops.





Sameera began her food trail with Lassiwala, recommending its lassi as the first stop for anyone visiting Jaipur. She pointed out that the drink sells out by 1 pm, making it a good idea to visit early rather than leave it for later in the day.

Next, she headed to LMB Hotel on MI Road, where she sampled a spread of traditional Rajasthani dishes and sweets. The spread included masala bati, gulab ka churma and besan ka churma. Giving viewers a look at the food, she also pointed out the generous use of ghee. Sameera then tried mawa ghevar and gave it a thumbs-up, calling it "really good".

For those who love a crispy, savoury snack, the actor recommended Rawat Hotel, located opposite Polo Victory Hotel. She said this is where locals go for their kachoris and encouraged visitors to try them. "If you don't have them, you're just crazy," she said, sharing her excitement about the popular Jaipur snack.





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Her food trail also included a stop near Bapu Bazar Link Road, where she found what she described as a hidden gem serving Indian kulfi falooda. The creamy, chilled dessert offered a sweet break during her city outing.





Throughout the video, Sameera could be seen visiting these places, showing the food and enjoying the treats herself. She wrapped up by asking her followers whether they had eaten at any of the spots she featured.





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