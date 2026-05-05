The summer season and mangoes go hand in hand. There's nothing quite like the joy of turning this fruit into something delicious. Sameera Reddy brings that vibe to life with a Goan wild mango coconut curry that's fresh, tangy, and full of coastal comfort. In a video shared on Instagram, the actress shows how simple ingredients can create a dish that tastes like summer on a plate.





She starts by plucking fresh mangoes from a tree, then washes and peels them. Next, she grates coconut and blends it with coriander seeds, turmeric, and red chilli powder to make a paste. The actress heats oil in a pan, adds mustard seeds, and lets them splutter. She then tosses in curry leaves and lets them crackle.





Sameera adds the chopped mangoes and stir-fries them for a minute before mixing in turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt. She adds a little water, covers the pan, and lets the mangoes cook until soft. Finally, she stirs in the prepared coconut paste and simmers everything for a couple of minutes. The mango coconut curry is ready to savour. "This is an incredible curry, and I can't believe I haven't had this in Goa before. You have to try this at home," the actress concludes.

Also Read: A Brownie Made With Sweet Potatoes? Sameera Reddy's Recipe May Surprise You

Check out Sameera Reddy's Instagram post below:

Earlier, Sameera Reddy turned the spotlight on one of Goa's most loved staples - Goan pao. The actress also shared that it is her daughter Nyra Varde's favourite. In the video, Sameera chats with her friend Dylan D'Souza as they count seven types of pao commonly found in Goa.





She explains that these breads are traditionally baked in wood-fired ovens, with each variety offering a distinct texture and flavour suited to different meals. The seven types of local Goan pao mentioned in the video are Revda, Kadak Pao, Katrae Pao, Ladi Pao, Kankonn, Godd Pao, and Poei. Read the full story here.





Also Read: Sameera Reddy Shares Her 3-Ingredient Healthy Wrap Recipe





We're eagerly waiting for more fun-filled foodie adventures from Sameera Reddy.