Sameera Reddy continues to win hearts with her slow living journey in Goa, where she often shares glimpses of organic farming, mindful routines and local traditions. From tending to her garden to embracing regional food culture, the former actor has been celebrating the simple joys of Goan life. In her latest Instagram video, she turned the spotlight on one of the state's most loved staples. She revealed the wide variety of traditional Goan pao and also shared which one is her daughter Nyra Varde's favourite. The video struck a chord with viewers curious about local breads and their cultural significance.

Sameera Reddy Explores Traditional Goan Pao Varieties

In the video, Sameera is seen chatting with her friend Dylan D'Souza as they count the seven types of pao commonly found in Goa. She explained that these breads are traditionally baked in wood fired ovens, with each variety offering a distinct texture and flavour suited to different meals. The seven types of local Goan pao mentioned in the video are:

Revda: Pointing to a classic soft white bread roll with a fluffy interior and thin crust, Dylan explained that it is called Revda because it resembles a snail. Sameera responded with amusement, calling the detail adorable. Kadak Pao: Also known as Undo or Unddo, this variety has a hard and crisp outer crust with a dense interior. It is especially popular for soaking up spicy gravies. When Sameera struggled with the local pronunciation, Dylan jokingly warned that Goans might not forgive the mistake. Katrae Pao: Dylan surprised Sameera by explaining that this butterfly shaped bread gets its name from the scissors used to cut it on both sides during preparation. Ladi Pao: This is the familiar cluster style pao that many recognise. Sameera described it as simple and versatile, pairing well with several dishes. Kankonn: A crunchy ring shaped bread, Kankonn is commonly enjoyed dipped in tea or coffee. Godd Pao: Soft and mildly sweet, this pao is often eaten as a snack or quick breakfast option. Poei: Saving her daughter's favourite for last, Sameera said that Poei is a pocket like and fluffy bread made using whole wheat flour and wheat husk.

She concluded the video by reflecting on Goan culture, saying that these humble breads are deeply rooted in everyday life and that discovering something new about the place continues to make her feel grateful and happy.

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Elaborating on the nostalgic charm of pao, she also spoke about how these traditional breads are delivered daily by local bakers known as Poders. She shared, "Baked in wood fired ovens before the sun rises, these breads are not just made, they are earned through time and skill. The Goan poder cycling through lanes with a basket full of warmth is not just delivering bread, it is delivering a way of life."





Sameera further noted, "It is slow mornings, chai on the side, and pao dipped in curry that tastes like home. It is simple, soulful and deeply rooted in Goan culture, because bread here is not just food, it is a daily ritual, a connection and a feeling."





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The video reflects how everyday foods like pao continue to shape Goa's culture, routines and sense of home.