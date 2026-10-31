Halloween parties are all about fun, spooky decorations and tasty food. A bowl of candy can be an easy choice, but there are many other ways to surprise your guests with spooky snacks. From creep looking bites to cute little treats, you can make simple food that fits the Halloween theme without spending hours in the kitchen.

Should Machines Decide Who Lives And Dies In A War? Ex-CIA Chief Answers

Kriti Sanon Says Instagram Has No Option To Report AI-Generated Images Of Her

What Anthropic, Monks And The Cusp Of Consciousness Teach About Tomorrow

Nikhil Kamath's Big AI Bet: Why India Should Look Beyond Silicon Valley

When Will India Get Its Own Apple, Samsung? Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals Timeline

Neeru Saini On Fitness, Focus & Her Love for Churma!

NDTV Lifeline- Himanshu Saini on the Secret to Eating Well: More Greens, Healthier Desserts

Hockey Champions Savita Punia & Neha Goel on Fitness, Recovery & The Meaning of Health

Millets: The Superfood That's Good for You and the Planet

Yoga, Millets, Vaccines: S Jaishankar On How India Is Building Stronger Ties | NDTV World Summit





While social media is full of fancy Halloween food ideas, the good news is that you do not need special cooking skills to make your party food look fun. There are several recipes that take less than five minutes to prepare with simple ingredients.





If you are short on time but still want something special, here are some easy Halloween treats you can make in just a few minutes.

Also Read: "Feels Like Home": How German Man In Bengaluru Found Comfort In Dosa And Filter Coffee





Spider Sandwiches - Give the usual sandwich a creepy little twist by turning it into a spider. Cut two bread slices into round shapes and prepare the filling of your choice, from vegetable to chocolate spread or peanut butter. Before closing the sandwich, put the sticks on the edges of the bottom slice to make spider legs. Press the other bread slice on top and add chocolate chips for eyes.

Photo: AI

Mini Chocolate Bat - These little bats are made with miniature chocolate, cream filled biscuits like Oreo, edible eyes and frosting. Cut each biscuit in half to make wings. Use frosting to stick one piece on each side of the cup. Add two edible eyes in the middle and your chocolate bats are ready to spook your guests.

Photo: AI

Mummy Juice Boxes - Turn an ordinary juice box into a little mummy using just three things, white tape, googly eyes and juice box. First, cover the box completely with tape. Add a few extra strips in different directions to make it look like a mummy. Finally, stick two googly eyes on each box and your spooky drink is ready.

Photo: AI

Jack O Lantern Oranges - Give regular oranges a Halloween makeover with a black marker. Draw different pumpkin faces on their peels, from funny smiles to silly and scary expressions. You can also wrap the fruits with tape and add eyes to make little fruit mummies. These colourful snacks need almost no preparation and can surprise anyone with their creativity.

Photo: AI

Also Read: This McDonald's Convention Features Classic Menu Items From All Over The World





Ghost Lollipops - Make your lollipops look like tiny ghosts with just tissues, rubber bands and marker. Take two tissues and cover a lollipop with them. Use a rubber band so that it holds the tissue, with a ribbon around the band to hide it and then draw ghost faces with a black marker on each lollipop. You can also add googly eyes for fun.

Photo: AI

So, which recipe are you excited to make first? Let us know in the comments below.